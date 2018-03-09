Blumenthal to discuss “Red Flag” gun law with law enforcement

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to bring Connecticut’s “Red Flag” gun law nationwide.

On Friday, Senator Blumenthal is meeting with state and local law enforcement to discuss the state’s “Red Flag” gun law and how it’s been successful here in Connecticut.

Related content: Blumenthal, Graham hold news conference on individuals in crisis accessing weapons

He and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are proposing legislation that would prevent individuals in crisis from buying guns.

It would also let law enforcement seek a court order to confiscate weapons.

Related content: Blumenthal introduces ‘Red Flag Measure’ following Florida school shooting