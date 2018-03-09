Blumenthal to discuss “Red Flag” gun law with law enforcement

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to bring Connecticut’s “Red Flag” gun law nationwide.

On Friday, Senator Blumenthal is meeting with state and local law enforcement to discuss the state’s “Red Flag” gun law and how it’s been successful here in Connecticut.

Related content: Blumenthal, Graham hold news conference on individuals in crisis accessing weapons

He and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are proposing legislation that would prevent individuals in crisis from buying guns.

It would also let law enforcement seek a court order to confiscate weapons.

Related content: Blumenthal introduces ‘Red Flag Measure’ following Florida school shooting

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s