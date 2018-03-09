Bridgeport Sound Tigers: Pucks & Paws Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sound Tigers are hosting Pucks & Paws Day at Webster Bank Arena on Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game and will be able to sit in the stands, walk the concourse with their dog, and enjoy a fun day of Sound Tigers hockey. There will be multiple Animal Welfare Organizations on hand to showcase pets that are available for adoption.

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders, playing in the American Hockey League.

For more information and tickets visit http://www.soundtigers.com