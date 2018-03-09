Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Congressman John Larson

(WTNH) — On this week’s edition of “Capitol Report – After Hours”, Congressman John Larson (CT-01) joins the panel to discuss several major federal issues; including North Korea, and the new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Congressman Larson said that one thing that the American people seem united on is that they’d like to see Congress break their party line stalemate and get things done. The panel also discussed President Donald Trump‘s methods as a “disruptor”, with the ability to work across party lines.

