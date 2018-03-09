Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver

Published:

(ABC)– A car burst into flames in New Jersey Thursday morning, killing the driver who apparently drove onto live wires, police said.

Around 9 a.m. today officers responding to a car fire in Franklin Lakes found a “vehicle fully engulfed in fire and a live power line lying in the roadway near the vehicle,” Franklin Lakes police said.

The victim had apparently driven around a barricade and onto live wires, ABC station WABC-TV in New York reported, citing authorities. The driver likely drove around the cones that were put up to block the roadway because the wire was down, authorities said.

PHOTO: A car burst into flames in Franklin Lakes, N.J., killing the driver, March 8, 2018.WABC
A car burst into flames in Franklin Lakes, N.J., killing the driver, March 8, 2018.

The victim has not been identified, police said.

Franklin Lakes is located about 25 miles northwest of Manhattan.

