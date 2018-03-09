Confirmation vote for Chief Justice nominee expected to be held Monday

(WTNH)–The Connecticut State House of Representatives is expected to hold its confirmation vote for Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald on Monday.

On Thursday, Governor Dannel Malloy voiced his support of McDonald, urging lawmakers to put politics aside when considering their vote.

McDonald sat before the Judiciary Committee last week for a marathon 13-hour hearing.

It ended with a tie vote in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Now, his nomination moves to the House and Senate with an “unfavorable recommendation.”

Democratic leaders believe McDonald’s record is impeccable and are crying “partisan politics.”

