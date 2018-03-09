Connecticut troopers expected to wear body cameras by the end of the year

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers are expected to wear body camera’s by the end of this year.

Connecticut’s new state police commander Colonel George Battle says all troopers will be wearing body cameras by the end of the 2018

Details on the new proposal, in terms of funding and a definitive timeline, have not yet been released.

Colonel Battle was promoted to the top position earlier this month. He has 30 years of experience as a Connecticut State Police trooper.

