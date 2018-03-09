Cruisin’ Connecticut – Heritage of the Executive Auto Group: St. Patrick’s Day

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Like the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Executive Auto Group has a long, rich history of heritage. Owner Scott Orsini explains:

Well, we started back in 1972 up in Wallingford, where our Executive Honda store, that’s where it all began. Well, I started off when I was about yay high, coming up on Sunday mornings, and vacuuming and doing cleaning around and was able to work my way up. I worked in all the different departments. And here we are today.

Orsini gives us a preview of the new Land Rover store in North Haven, and what’s next for the growing, Connecticut-based auto group.

Executive Auto Group will be driving parade dignitaries, also partnering as the sponsor of the NEWS 8 parade vehicle fleet.

