Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks for his daughter’s bedroom

By Published:
(ABC News)

(ABC)– One dad decided to trick out his 7-year-old daughter’s entire room to look like Disneyland.

Lyle Coram said his daughter, Shelby, is a big Disney fan so he brought some of that Disney magic to her room. She now sleeps each night under her very own fireworks display that mimics the one at the theme park.

“We didn’t really plan the room it just came together,” Coram told “Good Morning America.” “Every time we would go to Disneyland we would get new ideas and add it to the room. The first time Shelby saw the fireworks in her room she just laid on the floor for hours watching it. We even added different scenes like snow, floating lanterns, lightning and a ‘Star Wars’ battle.”

Coram is a stagehand with IATSE local 720 working at Paris and Bally’s hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luckily, he’s created an easy to follow tutorial for other parents who want to do the same for their tiny Disney fanatics.
It took the dedicated dad alongside his wife, Shannon, three months to do the work.

“The ceiling effect is done with a projector, fiber optics for the stars, LED cove lights around the ceiling and the ceiling is painted like the sky. All together it gives the ceiling dimension and makes it hard to figure out how it works,” he said.

“Our next project in her room is going to be an interactive floor done with projectors in the ceiling shooting down on the floor.”

