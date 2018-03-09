East Windsor police searching for robbery, assault suspect

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police are searching for a suspect who is allegedly involved in an assault, robbery and an attempted robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

According to authorities, a man was reportedly assaulted and robbed while crossing on Thompson Road from a Dunkin Donuts to the Mercury Station on South Main Street in East Windsor. They say the incident happened at 2:03 a.m. Friday.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set black male. They say he was a passenger in a gray colored Subaru Hatchback that was being driven by a 25 to 30-year-old, white male with blonde hair and an unkempt beard.

Officials say there was also a white female with brown hair in the vehicle and she was wearing green pants with a dark green winter coat.

Shortly after, authorities say there was an attempted robbery at the Sunoco Station on Bridge Street at 2:20 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with a black dog on the front.

According to police, the suspect jumped the counter and threatened to shoot the clerk. They say he attempted to get into the cash register.

Officials say he left the scene in a vehicle that had the same type of description as the one in the previous robbery. They say the vehicle headed east on Bridge Street towards Interstate 91.

The East Windsor Police Department is asking that anyone with information in regards to these incidents to contact them at 860-292-8240.