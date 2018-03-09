Ellington woman injured in Vernon I-84 crash

(Photo: Facebook / Town of Vernon Fire Department)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– An Ellington woman was injured after crashing her car into a truck on I-84 in Vernon on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that just after 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck was parked on the right shoulder of I-84 when a Subaru Outback veered to the right for an unknown reason and struck the truck from behind.

While the weather was clear, the roadway was wet with snow melt, according to police.

(Photo: Facebook / Town of Vernon Fire Department)

The driver of the Subaru, 37-year-old Margot Martello, was injured and taken by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital. Her current condition is unknown but police say she suffered suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Antwan Walters, of New Jersey, was not injured.

Interstate 84 eastbound is shut down in Vernon following a crash Thursday morning (Photo: Twitter/VernonCTPolice)

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact state troopers at 860-896-3200.

