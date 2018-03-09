Eversouce releases list of expected power restoration times by town

(WTNH)–Eversource has sent out a list of times when it expects power to be restored to most customers in each town throughout the state.

The company says it has crews working around the clock to restore power, and that it expects the majority of the state to have power by Sunday night.

Related: 39,000 outages remain statewide; crews working day and night

Customers without power in communities where neighbors have power are asked to report outages online at Eversource.com or to call Customer Service at 800-286-2000 to report your outage.

Related: Eversource crews work to remove a downed line across Connecticut River

