Eversource crews work to remove a downed line across Connecticut River

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Eversource crews were tackling work on a downed line across the Connecticut River on Friday. The line came down during the storm on Wednesday.

Eversource said it was probably heavy snow and winds that caused the line to come down. Crews are rising to some 200 feet to replace the line.

“The height is a challenge. Crossing the river is a challenge. And so we’re going about that in a very methodical way. We have a boat to pull us across the river,” said Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot.

Eversource says it is hoping to have that line repaired by the end of the day on Friday.

