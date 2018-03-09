Eversource crews work to remove a downed line across Connecticut River

By Published: Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Eversource crews were tackling work on a downed line across the Connecticut River on Friday. The line came down during the storm on Wednesday.

Eversource said it was probably heavy snow and winds that caused the line to come down. Crews are rising to some 200 feet to replace the line.

“The height is a challenge. Crossing the river is a challenge. And so we’re going about that in a very methodical way. We have a boat to pull us across the river,” said Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot.

Eversource says it is hoping to have that line repaired by the end of the day on Friday.

Related: Growing frustration as thousands wake up without power again

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s