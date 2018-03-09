Freebie Friday: Crafts, photo ops, art and family fun

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means it is freebie Friday time! We are stretching your dollar with some “March Money-Savers!”

Get your little one ready for their first Easter. Bring them to participating Babies R Us locations Sunday from one to two for giveaways, crafts and photo ops.

If you have a green thumb, get ready for spring at the Home Depot on Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They’ll teach you how to cut, stain, frame and assemble a bookshelf planter. Call ahead to your local store to ensure they’re participating.

If you like artwork, the Westport Arts Center has a spring pop-up show now through March 10th that’s free admission. See all kinds of work ranging from sculptures to paintings. Check their website for the different times.

Here’s an almost freebie…just a good deal for the family really. It’s community day at the Connecticut Science Center on Saturday from 10 to 5. Everyone even adults, get a $5 admission price which is a big savings from their standard pricing.

Keep March 17th on your radar, Baskin Robbins will be giving out free samples of its mint chip ‘n Oreo cookies milkshake from 3-7 p.m.