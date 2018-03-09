Griffin Hospital to host free Fall Prevention program

(WTNH) — Griffin Hospital in Derby is holding a free Fall Prevention program Friday morning.

Griffin Hospital is holding a free Fall Prevention workshop Friday morning starting at 9 a.m.

At the workshop there will be discussions about the dangers of falling, prevention tips and risk assessments.

Experts say every 11 seconds an older adult is seen in an emergency room for an injury caused by a fall.

The bathroom is one of the most common places people fall.

Some good ways to prevent this is by installing grab bars, a bathtub bench or a raised toilet seat.

You should also make sure rugs are properly anchored to the floor.

