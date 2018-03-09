Growing frustration as thousands wake up without power again

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH)– Growing frustration for more than 50,000 families waking up for a second day without power. No power means no heat, no internet and no running water for people who rely on wells.

Eversource is asking for patience-as crews do their work and that could take a while.

Killingworth is one of the communities that was hit hardest by this storm. At one point Thursday, 100% of people were without power but things are slowly getting better.

We have video from Wednesday which shows you just how bad Killingworth looked after the storm passed. Trees and power lines came down from all the weight of the snow.

News 8 was outside Haddam Killingworth Middle School which is essentially going to be opening up as a shelter at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The first selectwoman is there since people can come here for showers, to charge any devices, get water and of course warmth.

Adding to all of this, many people use well water and septic in this part of the state and none of that works without electricity. So a frustrating situation all around for the families impacted by it all.

Eversource says they are working on these issues but it’s a time-consuming process and they’re asking for patience.

“There is an official restoration process. We start with emergency 9-1-1 calls and blocked roads, working with the communities on those two important things.Then we move onto restoration and start with the biggest outages and work our way down from there,” said Tricia Modifica, Eversource spokesperson.

This isn’t just Killingworth. People in surrounding towns like Chester, Deep River, Haddam, and Clinton are also facing similar issues.

Keep in mind utility crews were busy trying to get power up and running after last Friday’s nor’easter. Then Wednesday’s storm came through which was a double insult.

Again, Haddam Killingworth Middle School will open at 7 a.m. for anyone who may need it.

