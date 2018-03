NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a sweet treat this weekend, the 25th Annual Easterseals Chocolate and Food Festival will be Saturday, March 10th.

It’s all to benefit Easterseals of Greater Waterbury. Marketing and Communications Specialist Kristie Balisciano and Owner of CC’s Chocolates Chris Culver join us in the Bender kitchen with what you can expect.

The Chocolate & Food Festival will be held at the Naugatuck Event Center on Rubber Avenue from noon – 5:00 p.m.