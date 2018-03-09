Malnourished dog rescued from Wolcott storm drain

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– A malnourished dog was rescued from a storm drain in Wolcott after the storm on Thursday.

The Wolcott Dog Pound says that they were called to Lyman Road Ext. around noon for a blue Mastiff they named Stormy, who at first took off running in fear. Somehow after that, Stormy ended up stuck in a storm drain that was filled with running water and leads to the reservoir on Lyman Road.

After an hour of what was described as unusual techniques, rescuers with the dog pound and fire department were able to get Stormy out of the drain. Stormy was reportedly frightened by rescuers and fought them a bit, but was able to be taken to a safe warm spot to be checked out.

It was later learned that Stormy seemed to have been dumped in the area of Lyman Road/ Lyman Road Extension. The Wolcott Dog Pound says that she has been certainly over bred, was malnourished and not in great shape.

Stormy was taken to the Watertown Animal Hospital due to the concern of hypothermia but doctors expect her to be OK.

Anyone with information on Stormy or her situation is urged to contact the Wolcott Dog Pound at 203-879-1414.

