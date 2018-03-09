Man charged with manslaughter for crash during police chase

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man police say was driving a vehicle stolen out of Vermont when he caused a fatal crash during a high-speed police chase in Connecticut is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Connecticut State Police say 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, of Medford, Massachusetts, ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Groton on March 30, 2017. A passenger in the other vehicle, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, of Waterford, was killed.

Police say Labossiere was driving nearly 100 mph in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Newbury, Vermont.

He was charged with theft and reckless driving after the crash. The Day reports that the manslaughter charge was added this week.

Bail was set at $300,000. His lawyer could not immediately be determined.

