New Haven police step up patrols for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The countdown to the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade is on, and there will be increased security at the largest outdoor event in New Haven of the year.

Over 300 officers will be in New Haven watching over the St. Patrick’s Day crowd.

“When you put that many people into a congested area, there are going to be little scuffles here and there and we are prepared to deal with that,” said officer David Hartman. “There will be officers in uniform. There will be plain clothed officers.”

People said they worry about safety when being in big crowds.

“The bombing and trucks kind of died down a bit but that is still in the back of my mind,” said Leonardo Cisija.

“Some people would probably be a little worried with big crowds I try and be optimistic. I try not to freak myself out too much,” Rebecca Coomes added.

Police will be watching parade goers very closely.

“We are looking for whatever disruptions may occur. We do have an intel center with multiple screens we will be watching from there. We have an observation unit assigned to the parade.” The police department expects local pubs to be on their game when serving up alcohol,” said Hartman.

Hartman said, “Make sure that their bartenders and door staff are aware that they are not over serving and we hope that everything runs smoothly.” Sam Meeks said, “I think the people here as far as I know in my experience we always know how to contain ourselves with drinking.”

Christy’s Irish Pub is expecting people from all over. They hired security guards to keep everyone safe.

Dana Kasprzycki, general manager of Christy’s Irish Pub said, “It is a crazy day so sometimes someone can be in the middle of the crowd that you don’t see that maybe need to be taken home that’s why we have our security guards too. They are on the lookout for that and to help weed people away that shouldn’t be drinking anymore.”

Locals told News 8 they look forward to the parade every year. Meeks said, “I’ve been going every year for like six years, I’m from New Haven it’s pretty fun and I like it a lot.”