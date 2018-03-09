New London school hosting ‘No One Eats Alone Day’

Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — In an effort to bring people together, one New London schools is hosting ‘No One Eats Alone Day’.

The Arts Magnet School in New London is hosting an event called ‘No One Eats Alone Day’ on Friday morning.

The event is designed to make sure no student feels left out.

School officials say students will be creating an Inclusive Community Art Installation. They say the project will have handwritten messages by students pledging to end social isolation and build their school community.

The city’s school district is working with the group, Beyond Differences, which is a partner of the Sandy Hook Promise organization.

 

 

