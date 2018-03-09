North Haven coach Tony Sagnella will finally get his Redskins Super Bowl ring

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Washington Redskins are doing the right thing. They’re honoring replacement players from 30 years ago, who helped them win the Super Bowl.

North Haven High School head football coach Tony Sagnella was one of those players. Sagnella just got back from Washngton, DC.

He was there with quarterback Tony Robinson– another player who helped the Redskins go 3-0– while the other NFL players were on strike.

It wasn’t as glorious as it seemed for the replacement players. For years, they felt like outcasts of the 1987 Super Bowl team. They never received Super Bowl rings. A recent documentary done by ESPN brought the discussion back into the forefront.

“I did not realize that it was a coach’s decision to determine who gets the rings,” Sagnella said. “That bothered me. Being a coach myself, I couldn’t understand how the head coach (Joe Gibbs) could turn his back on his guys.”

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. I imagine it won’t until I actually put it on my finger. I think the most important aspect of this whole thing for me is being recognized with the guys that we did this together with, and finally have the organization validate us.”

Sagnella was a defensive lineman for the Redskins. He expects to get his ring this spring or summer.