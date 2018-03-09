Outrage over possible cuts to ‘SNAP’ program

(WTNH)–There was a long line at the T&J IGA supermarket in East Haven, but it wasn’t to check out. It was to speak out–against proposed cuts to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps.

The Trump Administration budget has called for $213 billion to be cut from SNAP.

The fear is that those who need it most–the disabled and senior citizens, will be hurt the most by the cuts. The folks who spoke their mind on Friday said that SNAP is helping out, not a hand-out.

“A proposal that would implement strict work requirements for SNAP recipients its a thinly-veiled attempt to kick people off the program. The vast majority of food stamp recipients today work if they can,” said state representative Rosa DeLauro.

According to DeLauro, one in eight Connecticut residents rely on SNAP for meals, and more than half the recipients in our state are families with children.