Parents, students angry about decision to close last Catholic school in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Catholic education has been a staple in Naugatuck. Generations of families have grown up and have been educated in Catholic schools — just ask 10 year-old Jonathan Marcella.

“I’m the fourth generation in my family to go to this school and it has been an amazing education for me,” Jonathan said. “If the archdiocese does decide to close our school, we’ll all have to split up.”

Jonathan isn’t the only one who’s disappointed. Parents are too. They’re using words like “shocked” and “angry” to describe how they feel.

“It’s a true tragedy,” said Joseph Mobilio. “It really is.”

St. Francis-St. Hedwig is the last remaining Catholic school in Naugatuck. It’s been around for 120 years. Parents have staged a rally and a petition online to try and save it. But, so far, none of that was enough to convince the Archdiocese of Hartford to keep the doors open. The school is slated to close at the end of this school year. In a press release, the Archdiocese cited decreasing enrollment and increasing debt.

As for enrollment, the Archdiocese says there are 148 pre-k through 8th grade students and the school has lost 105 students over the last six years.

As for the debt, the Archdiocese says that will be up to $266,000 by the end of the school year.

According to a statement in a press release from the Archdiocese, the decision to close the school came after “careful consideration by the pastor and parish trustees, in consultation with the parish Finance Council and Parish Council” and that the St. Francis of Asisi “can no longer financially sustain the school.”

In a letter to parents, the Bishop assigned to the parish wrote: “I am sad for the teachers, administration, and especially the students and their families. No one wants to close a school, but the finances don’t lie.”

However, some parents don’t believe they’re getting the exact truth when it comes to the debt.

“I feel someone’s lying here,” Mobilio said. “I can’t pinpoint who it is.”

“I don’t know where the numbers came from, having been on the school board for the last seven years,” said Gil Kirby, a former school board member.

Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess told a group of students today not to give up. He says the town has come up with a new financial plan to try and keep the school open. He will present that plan to the Archbishop next week.

Parents are hopeful something can be worked out. For now though, many families are left wondering where their kids will go to school next year since the future of Catholic education in Naugatuck is now in doubt.