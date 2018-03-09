PD: Shelton man arrested after rash of store burglaries

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Shelton man suspected in several burglaries was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into a lawn store.

Police say officers responded to Bahner Lawn and Forest on Bridgeport Avenue after it was discovered that someone broke into the store and stole several pieces of equipment. Surveillance video showed a red Chevrolet pickup truck pulling in front of the store and a man getting out to burglarize it.

According to police, that same truck had been involved in a rash of commercial burglaries in Shelton from late last year to this month.

Then on Thursday, that same truck broke down on Huntington Street. Detectives arrived on that scene to investigate and found that the driver of the truck, 43-year-old Michael Macy, was suspected in several burglaries in Shelton and surrounding towns.

Additionally, police say Macy was wearing a distinct hooded jacket that was seen on surveillance videos of past burglaries.

Macy was arrested and charged with Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Failure to Insure a Motor Vehicle. An arrest warrant was then granted for Macy to also be charged with Burglary, Larceny and Criminal Mischief. He was held on a $50,000 bond.