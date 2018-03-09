Police investigate after man stabbed in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday night.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to Liberty Street at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, on a report of a 57-year-old male who was stabbed.

Police say the man was found inside his vehicle and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the victim told the officers that he gave another man a ride from Albany Avenue to Garden Street. They say the suspect asked him for money, but the victim refused.

From there, police say, the suspect stabbed the victim in the face and neck.

Officials say the victim was able to get out of his car and run away. They say he had to get surgery at St. Francis Hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled towards Brook Street. They say the city’s K-9 unit conducted a track, but received negative results.

Connecticut State Police and the Major Crimes Division responded to the scene.

At this time the incident is remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s