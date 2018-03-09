Police investigate after man stabbed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday night.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to Liberty Street at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, on a report of a 57-year-old male who was stabbed.

Police say the man was found inside his vehicle and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the victim told the officers that he gave another man a ride from Albany Avenue to Garden Street. They say the suspect asked him for money, but the victim refused.

From there, police say, the suspect stabbed the victim in the face and neck.

Officials say the victim was able to get out of his car and run away. They say he had to get surgery at St. Francis Hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled towards Brook Street. They say the city’s K-9 unit conducted a track, but received negative results.

Connecticut State Police and the Major Crimes Division responded to the scene.

At this time the incident is remains under investigation.