Police investigate Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade threat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police investigated a threat Thursday made towards the Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade on social media.

Police say a threat was posted on multiple social media pages that was directed not only towards the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Hartford but also school shootings, and other acts of terrorism.

According to police, there were several indications that the threat was a fraud/spoof but police investigated it thoroughly and spoke with the person, a local teacher, whose account was spoofed.

Police say that the threat was determined to be non-credible and that the social media account was created to annoy and harass the victim whose name it was created in.

Officers are still working to find the origin of the illegal post at this time.

Hartford Police said in a release “we thank those who reached out to us, and we always want people to provide us with this type of information as quickly as possible. However, we would prefer that it would be done discreetly and not re-posted on public social media. As this creates additional distraction to the investigators, as well as additional harassment and embarrassment to the victim. Please bring all of these threats directly to the Police. We take every threat seriously.”

The incident remains under investigation.