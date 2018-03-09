Raising awareness on drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — St. Patrick’s Day is just a week away and while most people are thinking about celebrating, safety is also a top priority.

The Hartford Police Department, Uber Connecticut and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) want to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

The organizations are encouraging residents to be a “designated rider”, which means taking the responsibility to find a safe way to get home.

Uber Connecticut, MADD, and the Hartford police will be holding a safety press conference at 11 a.m. Friday morning in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s