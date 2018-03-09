Raising awareness on drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

(WTNH) — St. Patrick’s Day is just a week away and while most people are thinking about celebrating, safety is also a top priority.

The Hartford Police Department, Uber Connecticut and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) want to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

The organizations are encouraging residents to be a “designated rider”, which means taking the responsibility to find a safe way to get home.

Uber Connecticut, MADD, and the Hartford police will be holding a safety press conference at 11 a.m. Friday morning in Hartford.