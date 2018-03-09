Renovations at Tower One/Tower East Bring Modern Amenities to the Senior Community

Sponsored by Tower One/Tower East & KBE Building Corporation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CT STYLE) — Lillian and Lee Liberman have been married for 74 years and during that time, have lived together in the Elm City.

“We spent 53 years in our house here in Westville, New Haven,” Lillian said.

But as age took a toll, living in their home became difficult and they knew they needed to make a change. So the couple moved into a newly remodeled unit in Tower One/Tower East, a senior living community in the heart of New Haven.

When asked what they love most about living in the Towers, Lee joked, “No cooking, no cleaning.”

“There’s a feeling of safety here,” Lillian added.

Updates to the Towers are being made by KBE Building Corporation.

“We’ve converted well over 100 apartments to assisted living apartments, meaning that they are more comfortable and have accessibility built into them, with handicap grab bars, accessible light switches and lighting and larger spaces so they’re more comfortable in their apartments,” said Mike Newton, a project manager at KBE.

With a major renovation completed in 2015, a second project is just getting underway.

“Currently some of the projects that we’ll be working on within the Tower One building are modernization to the Tower East elevators, door upgrades to the Tower One elevators,” said KBE Project Manager Nick Wall. “We’ll be starting cabling within the hallways that will eventually bring wifi to the units.”

Those cables will also support a high tech emergency system.

“So when they’re in their actual suites, if something does happen to them, they can immediately hit their pendant and it can call out to security and the local fire department,” Wall explained.

KBE has worked on more than 30 senior living facilities and are attuned to the needs of the community.

“We’re doing this project with as little impact to the residents lives as possible,” Wall said. “That’s the goal.”

So residents like Lillian and Lee can continue living in a comfortable and safe environment.

“It’s more than i expected out of this place,” Lee said of the Towers.

“This is home,” Lillian said.

For more information on Tower One/Tower East, visit TowerOne.org.