Report: Milford Sen. Gayle Slossberg won’t seek re-election

(WTNH)–A surprise out of the Connecticut State Senate, as Democrat Gayle Slossberg of Milford, will not seek re-election this fall, according to the Hartford Courant.

In the past few weeks, Slossberg has faced intense scrutiny for recusing herself from the vote for Chief Justice Andrew McDonald. The centrist Democrat is a crucially important swing vote in the evenly-split state Senate.

Just last year, she broke with her caucus and voted with Republicans on the state budget, which led to a bi-partisan budget that was signed into law.

