Roof of Connecticut building collapses under weight of snow

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say the roof of a Connecticut building that has been vacant for 20 years has collapsed under the weight of snow from this week’s nor’easter.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport police and fire units initially responded to the commercial building that once housed a department store when it looked like it might collapse around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

By 8:15 p.m., the roof and one wall collapsed.

Police spokesman Av Harris says when the roof collapsed, it brought down a side wall facing the street.

There were no injuries.

Bridgeport got about 6 inches of heavy, wet snow during this week’s storm.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com