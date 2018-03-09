Shelter open for those without power in Killingworth

Three days after a massive nor’easter slammed Connecticut, Killingworth residents are fed up.

Their sentiment come as nearly 33,000 customers remain without power. Each day Eversource promises and misses a new deadline to get it fixed.

But late Friday night the Charney family clapped back.

“I think the problem is we’re ratepayers, not stockholders and, so Eversource really doesn’t want to help us out,” Ben Charney complained.

They both live in Killngworth, one of the hardest hit towns by the outage caused by the most recent nor’easter.

“Well, my heart is sinking,” said Killingworth First Selectwoman Cathy Iino. She did not mince words.

“Eversource doesn’t seem to have a strategy for these events and it feels all too haphazard,” said iino, who also doesn’t have power.

She told News 8’s Mario Boone restoring power has been a moving target from Eversource, which forced the town to delay opening its emergency shelter.

The shelter was set up by the Red Cross with enough capacity for 100 people. Displaced families will get a blanket, a cot and a warm place to sleep.

“So far people just coming in for showers and we do have hot meals,” said Red Cross Coordinator of Volunteers John Glendon.

Folks are also using the shelter to charge devices like cell phones and laptops.

“We will keep the shelter open as long as we have to,” the first selectwoman said.

