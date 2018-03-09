Shubert Theatre: Beautiful The Carole King Musical

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beautiful ,The Carole King Musical is running this week at the Shubert New Haven.

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter Carole King. The musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The show includes a stunning array of beloved songs including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, “Beautiful.”

