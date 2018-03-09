Storm damage affects cars as well

(WTNH)–When you think of storm damage, you typically think of trees crashing onto houses, but cars took a big hit as well. News 8 spoke to Dan Hovey at Turnpike Motors Autobody. He said they had a hard time keeping up with the snow and the wrecked cars.

“We were trying to clear our back property, and we can’t clear it fast enough for all the incoming tow trucks to drop off new work,” he said.

From small fender benders to rollovers, this storm had it all.

Related: Nor’easter topples trees, damages homes, businesses

“We have collapsing carports, we have branches falling down on cars, we have cars losing control on their commute home on Wednesday,” Hovey said.

If your car or truck has been damaged, and it is open to the elements, like a blown out windshield or cracked roof, Hovey says ask your tow truck driver to use collision wrap.

“It’s like a saran wrap that has an adhesive backing on it. It is very thick, and it protects water from getting into broken areas, and any tow truck driver has it.”

Several of the cars in this lot had extensive water damage. The drivers navigated into a flooded street and stalled, and when that happens, Hovey says don’t try to restart it.

“The owner tried to restart the vehicle, and you were just inviting water into the engine, and water does not compress so it will damage your engine and most of the time it will have to be replaced.”

One car even came in without any tires. During the height of the storm someone stole all four tires right off the car, doing damage to the bumper and brakes and undercarriage as well. Very costly, but covered by insurance.