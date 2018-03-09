Suffield High School evacuated, dismissed early due to threat

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A high school in Suffield was dismissed early on Friday due to a bomb threat.

Police say officers were on scene at Suffield High School at 1060 Sheldon Street. The building was evacuated and students were released early after the school received a bomb threat. However, there is no active threat at this time and everyone on scene is safe.

According to police, it was a verbal threat of violence but no further details were released.

School officials say that there is no threat to any of the other school buildings and that all threats are thoroughly investigated.

Below is a email sent to all parents and guardians:

This letter is to inform you that a bomb threat was received this morning at Suffield High and with the assistance of the Suffield Police Department the building was evacuated and high school students dismissed. There is no threat to any of the other buildings. All threats to our schools are investigated thoroughly. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students.”

