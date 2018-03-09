Today’s Dish: American Idol returns Sunday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! American Idol makes its highly anticipated return to television Sunday night right here on News 8.
18-year-old Evoni Williams has worked in a Waffle House everyday since she graduated from high school to save for college. Evoni was very busy, but took the time to help one of her customers by cutting up his breakfast. Texas Southern University offered her a $16,000 scholarship for the good deed.
The world’s tallest rollercoaster has been built in Sandusky, Ohio. The Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point Park features an initial drop of 200 feet at 90-degrees, plus about 30 seconds of airtime as it reaches speeds of 74 miles-per-hour.