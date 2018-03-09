Today’s Dish: American Idol returns Sunday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! American Idol makes its highly anticipated return to television Sunday night right here on News 8.

A new crop of talent worthy of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood. Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are riding in the iconic blue tour bus on a journey across the nation. The two-hour premiere of American Idol is Sunday, March 11th.

Former President Barack Obama could soon be appearing on the small screen. According to the New York Times, says Obama is in talks with Netflix about a production partnership. Details have not been finalized.

The force is strong with Mark Hamill, as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The “Star Wars” star had his star unveiled in front of the El Capitan Theatre. Harrison Ford, George Lucas and R2 D2 turned out to celebrate with Mark.

Big change for New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady. creating a buzz for what he did to his hair. Brady joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker shaving his head to support cancer treatment and research. This is part of an annual fundraiser or the Dana Farber Cancer Center. The event raised about $6.5 million.

18-year-old Evoni Williams has worked in a Waffle House everyday since she graduated from high school to save for college. Evoni was very busy, but took the time to help one of her customers by cutting up his breakfast. Texas Southern University offered her a $16,000 scholarship for the good deed.

The world’s tallest rollercoaster has been built in Sandusky, Ohio. The Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point Park features an initial drop of 200 feet at 90-degrees, plus about 30 seconds of airtime as it reaches speeds of 74 miles-per-hour.