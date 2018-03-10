Armed robbery victim shot in face in Hartford

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday night around 8:30 P.M. The Hartford Police Department responded to Boothbay Street on a report of a male shot in the face.

The victim drove to the area of 52 Boothbay Street in his vehicle to sell his cellphone. The suspect took the phone. The victim and the suspect struggled inside the car and the victim was shot in the face.

With the help of good Samaritans passing by, crews responded and the victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

His gun shot wound was in the jaw area, rupturing his airway. He was listed as critical but stable condition.

The victim’s name was not released.

This incident is currently under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s