Firefighters remind people to change smoke detector batteries along with clocks

(WTNH)–As you turn your clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time on Saturday night, there’s something else you may want to do. Firefighters nationwide and in Connecticut are urging people to make sure they also change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying from a home fire in half.

“Only working detectors save lives so its critical no excuse, change your clocks, change your batteries and you’ll protect your family and your home,” said Max Sabrin, a spokesperson with the Old Saybrook Fire Department.

Firefighters say once a month you should test smoke detectors to make sure they’re working.

Across the country, an average of seven people die in a fire every day.

