Fun gifts for the wedding party

(WTNH)- Weddings are not only an experience that the bride and groom will remember but guests will as well.

Lisa Antonecchia from Creative Concepts by Lisa came to Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday and discussed fun ideas of gifts for the Bride and Groom to provide their wedding party with.

Antonecchia said the items should be fun and can be color coordinated to the wedding. Her tips included to have the gifts provide some great photo opportunities to provide more special memories for everyone.

From parasols and pashminas for the ladies, ties and pocket squares for the men and sun glasses and t-shirts for all.