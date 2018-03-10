Irish step dancers showing their moves before the St. Patrick’s Day parade

(WTNH)- The St. Patrick’s Day Parade happening in New Haven is just one day away and what better then to have Irish step dancers join Good Morning Connecticut the weekend of the parade.

Dancers from Sheeaun Academy came to visit and showed how they prepared for the parade.

The dancers all recently qualified for the North American Irish Dance Championships at their regional qualifying event in November. Four of the dancers qualified for the world championships and will be heading off to Glasgow, Scotland to represent New England.

The Irish dancers showed us a dance of their own that they will take to the street in the parade this weekend.

News 8 will have live coverage of the parade which starts at 1 p.m.