Malicious software hits Connecticut court system’s computers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut court system says its computer system was infected by ransomware, a malicious software that can block access until a ransom is paid.

A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch says the ransomware was detected early Friday morning by the branch’s informational technology division. It remains unclear how it managed to infect the system, but she says there was no ransom demand.

The infection led to the branch’s computer system being shut down on Friday. Officials say no private information was released because of the infection. Also, they say no data was breached and no files were lost.

Information technology staff plans to work over the weekend with the branch’s computer security vendor plan to eradicate the infection so the system can be brought back online.