Malicious software hits Connecticut court system’s computers

By Published:
Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut court system says its computer system was infected by ransomware, a malicious software that can block access until a ransom is paid.

A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch says the ransomware was detected early Friday morning by the branch’s informational technology division. It remains unclear how it managed to infect the system, but she says there was no ransom demand.

The infection led to the branch’s computer system being shut down on Friday. Officials say no private information was released because of the infection. Also, they say no data was breached and no files were lost.

Information technology staff plans to work over the weekend with the branch’s computer security vendor plan to eradicate the infection so the system can be brought back online.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s