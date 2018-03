(WTNH)–The girls of high school basketball are still broken up into 4 classes, unlike the boys, who went to five divisions this year.

Mercy of Middletown looking to earn a spot in the Class LL championship.

The Tigers fans were out in Branford, as a tough Trumbull team was trying to ruin Mercy’s season again.

Mercy took an early 29-18 lead behind Bella Santoro.

They’d end up winning, 62-46.

Mercy will play Hall in the Class LL championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Check out the highlights.