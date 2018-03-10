Nearly 1,000 runners lace up for Southington 5K

By Published: Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Eye-catching costumes and many shades of green filled the streets of Southington on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 runners laced up and even brought donations for Southington’s Bread for Life. This O’Shenanigans 5-K is the first of four Saint Patrick’s Day races over the next two weekends.

“The most fun about this race is everyone gets behind it, dresses up. It’s a party , it’s the kickoff to spring, it’s the kickoff to racing season, it’s just to kick off being healthy of the 2018 season.

If you missed today’s race there’s another one tomorrow in Niantic and one next week in Hartford.

