Norwalk Police arrest homicide suspect

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Norwalk in July of last year.

On Friday, members of The Norwalk Detective Bureau arrested 21-year-old Jermaine Scott for the murder of 26-year-old Johnny Lezeau, of Norwalk.

Back in July, Police responded to Ely Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. Officers found Lezeau, with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he later succumbed from his injuries.

Scott’s bond is set at $1,000,000.

No additional information will be released at this time.