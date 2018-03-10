Police searching for missing Hamden girl

(WTNH)–Police are searching for a missing Hamden girl who hasn’t been seen since March 7.

16-year-old Kayla Ortiz was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a fur hood and black pants.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ortiz was last seen at the children’s center on Whitney Avenue and Mather Street.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.