Police warn of power company scam

By Published:

(WTNH)–A warning from the Westport Police Department about a power company scam. Following Wednesday’s storm, police have received multiple complaints from businesses.

Scammers have been calling, claiming to be from Eversource, telling people they won’t have their power restored unless they provide a payment over the phone.

Eversource responded on Twitter, saying they would never ask for additional payment.

If you have a question about the legitimacy of a call, you can contact them directly. Eversource will be able to tell you whether or not a representative called.

Related: FCC warns of new type of scam calls

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s