Police warn of power company scam

(WTNH)–A warning from the Westport Police Department about a power company scam. Following Wednesday’s storm, police have received multiple complaints from businesses.

Scammers have been calling, claiming to be from Eversource, telling people they won’t have their power restored unless they provide a payment over the phone.

Eversource responded on Twitter, saying they would never ask for additional payment.

If you have a question about the legitimacy of a call, you can contact them directly. Eversource will be able to tell you whether or not a representative called.

