(WTNH)–A loaded day of high school playoff action. In boy’s basketball, some great early round matchups.

Division 1 is loaded, including Sacred Heart of Waterbury– the Class L champ from last year– facing the Class LL champion from last season, Hillhouse.

The Academics have pushed through a tough season.

This game was tight, but the Hearts would end up pulling it out late. Sacred Heart wins, 69-58 .

John Caroll’s team earns a spot in the quarterfinals.

Check out the highlights above.