Additional homeowners eligible for foundation testing

By Published:
In this April 11, 2017 photo, numerous cracks run through a basement wall of Tim Heim's home in Willington, Conn. Home foundations in a part of the state are failing because of the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite in the concrete, and a growing number of homeowners are seeking financial relief from their town. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut homeowners located more than 20 miles away from the Stafford Springs concrete company at the center of a crumbling foundation problem can now seek reimbursement for foundation testing costs.

The Department of Housing says it has been able to expand eligibility for testing reimbursement to homes outside the original 20-mile radius because of additional funding approved by the State Bond Commission.

So far, the program has received 361 applications and provided more than $163,000 in reimbursements to test for the presence of an iron sulfide that reacts naturally with oxygen and water, causing concrete to crack and crumble over the decades.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state will be able to gain a better understanding of the scope of the problem by expanding testing eligibility.

