Capitol Report: Bronin, Malloy take on the NRA

(WTNH)–Governor Dannel Malloy and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin went toe to toe with the NRA this week. Bronin called on the state to eliminate the NRA from its role in Connecticut’s firearm permitting process.

Bronin, who is exploring a run for governor, came out strongly on the issue, and later fundraised off of it. Malloy has his back.

“The NRA as it exists today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools,” Malloy said. “In the ’90s, they also said that we should have universal background checks. They have, in essence, become a terrorist organization.”

How does the NRA feel about this? Some labeled it as “political posturing.”

Our “Capitol Report” panel discusses.

