Capitol Report: Congressman John Larson on public service, sandwiches

(WTNH)–First District Congressman John Larson joined our Capitol Report panel to discuss Irish legacy and tradition in Connecticut.

The panel also discussed the military, the lack of participation of many in public service, and possible solutions.

“A nation of 330 million people cannot long survive if we only prevail upon 1 percent of the nation to serve,” Larson said.

One of our panelists even brings up the idea of a public service draft. Watch Larson’s response to that.

The panel also discusses the “John Larson,” a sandwich available at Augie & Ray’s in East Hartford. What an honor.

