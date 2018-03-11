Capitol Report: Partisan battle over Supreme Court Chief Justice pick

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– The partisan battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Andrew McDonald goes to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Last Thursday, Governor Malloy voiced his support for McDonald, and urged lawmakers to put politics aside.

Related: Confirmation vote for Chief Justice nominee expected to be held Monday

“I hope this is not because he’s a gay man that he’s being treated this way. I hope it’s not because he and I have known each other for a long period of time that he’s being treated this way. But I do know that the way he is being treated could have a very damaging impact on our legal system in Connecticut.”

What’s going on, and what are the politics behind this?

Our “Capitol Report” panel discusses.

Related: Malloy pick to head state courts in jeopardy

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s