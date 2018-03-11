Capitol Report: Partisan battle over Supreme Court Chief Justice pick

(WTNH)– The partisan battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Andrew McDonald goes to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Last Thursday, Governor Malloy voiced his support for McDonald, and urged lawmakers to put politics aside.

Related: Confirmation vote for Chief Justice nominee expected to be held Monday

“I hope this is not because he’s a gay man that he’s being treated this way. I hope it’s not because he and I have known each other for a long period of time that he’s being treated this way. But I do know that the way he is being treated could have a very damaging impact on our legal system in Connecticut.”

What’s going on, and what are the politics behind this?

Our “Capitol Report” panel discusses.

Related: Malloy pick to head state courts in jeopardy